Tuesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Services

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 3.6% loss. Within the sector, Noble Energy Inc (Symbol: NBL) and Apache Corp (Symbol: APA) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 19.9% and 14.9%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.7% on the day, and down 54.01% year-to-date. Noble Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 82.65% year-to-date, and Apache Corp, is down 80.87% year-to-date. Combined, NBL and APA make up approximately 2.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, higher by 0.6%. Among large Services stocks, Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI) and L Brands, Inc (Symbol: LB) are the most notable, showing a loss of 18.8% and 12.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 1.3% in midday trading, and down 26.60% on a year-to-date basis. Darden Restaurants, Inc., meanwhile, is down 62.55% year-to-date, and L Brands, Inc, is down 42.22% year-to-date. Combined, DRI and LB make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Utilities +11.0% Technology & Communications +5.8% Materials +5.2% Financial +4.9% Consumer Products +4.2% Healthcare +3.4% Industrial +2.2% Services +0.6% Energy -3.6%

