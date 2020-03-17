Markets
NBL

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Services

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 3.6% loss. Within the sector, Noble Energy Inc (Symbol: NBL) and Apache Corp (Symbol: APA) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 19.9% and 14.9%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.7% on the day, and down 54.01% year-to-date. Noble Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 82.65% year-to-date, and Apache Corp, is down 80.87% year-to-date. Combined, NBL and APA make up approximately 2.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, higher by 0.6%. Among large Services stocks, Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI) and L Brands, Inc (Symbol: LB) are the most notable, showing a loss of 18.8% and 12.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 1.3% in midday trading, and down 26.60% on a year-to-date basis. Darden Restaurants, Inc., meanwhile, is down 62.55% year-to-date, and L Brands, Inc, is down 42.22% year-to-date. Combined, DRI and LB make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Value Forum

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +11.0%
Technology & Communications +5.8%
Materials +5.2%
Financial +4.9%
Consumer Products +4.2%
Healthcare +3.4%
Industrial +2.2%
Services +0.6%
Energy -3.6%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NBL APA XLE DRI LB

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular