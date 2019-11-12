Tuesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Services

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.5% loss. Within that group, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (Symbol: HP) and National Oilwell Varco Inc (Symbol: NOV) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.1% and 1.7%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.6% on the day, and up 7.53% year-to-date. Helmerich & Payne, Inc., meanwhile, is down 9.95% year-to-date, and National Oilwell Varco Inc, is down 11.13% year-to-date. Combined, HP and NOV make up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Among large Services stocks, Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) and Viacom Inc (Symbol: VIAB) are the most notable, showing a loss of 7.0% and 3.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 23.45% on a year-to-date basis. Advance Auto Parts Inc, meanwhile, is down 0.17% year-to-date, and Viacom Inc, is down 9.63% year-to-date. Combined, AAP and VIAB make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +0.9% Technology & Communications +0.3% Utilities +0.2% Financial +0.1% Consumer Products 0.0% Industrial 0.0% Materials -0.1% Services -0.2% Energy -0.5%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.