Tuesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Services

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.3% loss. Within that group, Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) and APA Corp (Symbol: APA) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 2.8% and 2.5%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.9% on the day, and up 45.54% year-to-date. Occidental Petroleum Corp, meanwhile, is up 131.46% year-to-date, and APA Corp is up 42.15% year-to-date. Combined, OXY and APA make up approximately 5.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Among large Services stocks, Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) and Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.5% and 3.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.7% in midday trading, and down 24.71% on a year-to-date basis. Netflix Inc, meanwhile, is down 63.80% year-to-date, and Warner Bros Discovery Inc, is down 46.35% year-to-date. Combined, NFLX and WBD make up approximately 2.8% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Industrial +0.1%
Utilities -0.1%
Financial -0.1%
Healthcare -0.3%
Materials -0.3%
Technology & Communications -0.6%
Consumer Products -0.7%
Services -0.9%
Energy -1.3%

