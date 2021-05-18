Tuesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Materials

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Energy sector, showing a 1.7% loss. Within the sector, Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) and Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.0% and 2.9%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 2.1% on the day, and up 42.78% year-to-date. Devon Energy Corp., meanwhile, is up 68.69% year-to-date, and Chevron Corporation is up 27.35% year-to-date. Combined, DVN and CVX make up approximately 21.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) and WestRock Co (Symbol: WRK) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.3% and 2.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and up 22.18% on a year-to-date basis. Nucor Corp., meanwhile, is up 96.08% year-to-date, and WestRock Co is up 38.75% year-to-date. Combined, NUE and WRK make up approximately 4.8% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +0.4% Technology & Communications +0.4% Services +0.1% Utilities +0.1% Consumer Products -0.3% Financial -0.3% Industrial -0.4% Materials -0.5% Energy -1.7%

