Tuesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Materials

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.2% loss. Within the sector, Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) and Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.4% and 3.6%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.3% on the day, and up 8.43% year-to-date. Occidental Petroleum Corp, meanwhile, is up 18.83% year-to-date, and Marathon Oil Corp. is up 13.04% year-to-date. Combined, OXY and MRO make up approximately 3.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) and Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (Symbol: MLM) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.1% and 3.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and up 1.70% on a year-to-date basis. Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, meanwhile, is up 5.69% year-to-date, and Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. is up 4.32% year-to-date. Combined, FCX and MLM make up approximately 7.1% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +0.3% Technology & Communications +0.1% Financial -0.1% Consumer Products -0.3% Healthcare -0.3% Industrial -0.5% Utilities -0.6% Materials -0.9% Energy -1.2%

