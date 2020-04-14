Tuesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Materials

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.2% loss. Within that group, Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) and Apache Corp (Symbol: APA) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 6.8% and 6.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.5% on the day, and down 43.04% year-to-date. Devon Energy Corp., meanwhile, is down 64.82% year-to-date, and Apache Corp, is down 68.33% year-to-date. Combined, DVN and APA make up approximately 2.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, up 0.1%. Among large Materials stocks, International Paper Co (Symbol: IP) and Eastman Chemical Co (Symbol: EMN) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.0% and 3.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 1.0% in midday trading, and down 16.88% on a year-to-date basis. International Paper Co, meanwhile, is down 27.19% year-to-date, and Eastman Chemical Co, is down 28.43% year-to-date. Combined, IP and EMN make up approximately 4.5% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +3.4% Consumer Products +3.1% Services +2.8% Healthcare +2.5% Industrial +2.3% Utilities +2.0% Financial +0.9% Materials +0.1% Energy -1.2%

