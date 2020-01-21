Tuesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Materials

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.7% loss. Within that group, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (Symbol: COG) and Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.0% and 3.6%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.5% on the day, and down 3.05% year-to-date. Cabot Oil & Gas Corp., meanwhile, is down 8.30% year-to-date, and Schlumberger Ltd, is down 8.00% year-to-date. Combined, COG and SLB make up approximately 5.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 1.2% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) and WestRock Co (Symbol: WRK) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.3% and 3.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 0.9% in midday trading, and down 1.40% on a year-to-date basis. Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, meanwhile, is down 6.71% year-to-date, and WestRock Co, is down 1.86% year-to-date. Combined, FCX and WRK make up approximately 4.8% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.7% Healthcare +0.2% Technology & Communications 0.0% Financial -0.1% Consumer Products -0.4% Services -0.8% Industrial -1.1% Materials -1.2% Energy -1.7%

