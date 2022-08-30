Markets
Tuesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Materials

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 3.7% loss. Within the sector, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.8% and 5.5%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 3.6% on the day, and up 48.86% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is up 46.29% year-to-date, and Halliburton Company is up 32.93% year-to-date. Combined, APA and HAL make up approximately 2.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 1.5% loss. Among large Materials stocks, CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF) and Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.5% and 6.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 1.6% in midday trading, and down 14.74% on a year-to-date basis. CF Industries Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is up 51.27% year-to-date, and Mosaic Co is up 45.11% year-to-date. Combined, CF and MOS make up approximately 5.0% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Healthcare -0.6%
Financial -0.6%
Consumer Products -0.7%
Utilities -0.9%
Services -1.0%
Technology & Communications -1.2%
Industrial -1.2%
Materials -1.5%
Energy -3.7%

