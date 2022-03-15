Tuesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Materials

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Energy sector, showing a 2.1% loss. Within that group, Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) and Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 6.7% and 5.0%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 3.3% on the day, and up 29.93% year-to-date. Valero Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 13.75% year-to-date, and Baker Hughes Company is up 46.84% year-to-date. Combined, VLO and BKR make up approximately 5.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, higher by 0.3%. Among large Materials stocks, LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB) and Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.8% and 3.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and down 9.56% on a year-to-date basis. LyondellBasell Industries NV, meanwhile, is up 7.25% year-to-date, and Dow Inc is up 3.81% year-to-date. Combined, LYB and DOW make up approximately 7.5% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +1.9% Services +1.5% Healthcare +1.2% Industrial +1.2% Consumer Products +1.0% Utilities +0.8% Financial +0.4% Materials +0.3% Energy -2.1%

