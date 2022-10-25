Tuesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Industrial

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, not showing much of a gain. Within that group, Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) and Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.7% and 1.6%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.4% on the day, and up 60.99% year-to-date. Valero Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 71.26% year-to-date, and Pioneer Natural Resources Co is up 56.25% year-to-date. Combined, VLO and PXD make up approximately 7.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Industrial sector, up 1.5%. Among large Industrial stocks, Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW) and General Electric Co (Symbol: GE) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.9% and 1.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 0.9% in midday trading, and down 13.19% on a year-to-date basis. Corning Inc, meanwhile, is down 13.54% year-to-date, and General Electric Co, is down 23.16% year-to-date. GE makes up approximately 3.1% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +2.2% Consumer Products +1.9% Materials +1.9% Healthcare +1.8% Technology & Communications +1.7% Utilities +1.6% Financial +1.6% Industrial +1.5% Energy -0.0%

