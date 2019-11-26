Tuesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Healthcare

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Energy sector, showing a 1.5% loss. Within the sector, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (Symbol: COG) and Cimarex Energy Co (Symbol: XEC) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.2% and 3.4%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.9% on the day, and up 6.33% year-to-date. Cabot Oil & Gas Corp., meanwhile, is down 26.87% year-to-date, and Cimarex Energy Co, is down 23.91% year-to-date. Combined, COG and XEC make up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK) and Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.8% and 4.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 15.92% on a year-to-date basis. McKesson Corp, meanwhile, is up 33.17% year-to-date, and Cardinal Health, Inc. is up 25.48% year-to-date. Combined, MCK and CAH make up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products +0.5% Services +0.5% Materials +0.4% Industrial +0.3% Utilities -0.1% Financial -0.1% Technology & Communications -0.2% Healthcare -0.3% Energy -1.5%

