Tuesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 2.6% loss. Within the sector, Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) and Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (Symbol: HP) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 6.7% and 6.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.7% on the day, and up 7.92% year-to-date. Marathon Oil Corp., meanwhile, is down 13.70% year-to-date, and Helmerich & Payne, Inc., is down 10.72% year-to-date. Combined, MRO and HP make up approximately 1.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 1.1% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Nektar Therapeutics (Symbol: NKTR) and Mylan NV (Symbol: MYL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.8% and 3.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.8% in midday trading, and up 6.26% on a year-to-date basis. Nektar Therapeutics, meanwhile, is down 42.93% year-to-date, and Mylan NV, is down 26.86% year-to-date. Combined, NKTR and MYL make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +1.2% Consumer Products -0.2% Financial -0.4% Industrial -0.6% Services -0.7% Technology & Communications -1.0% Materials -1.0% Healthcare -1.1% Energy -2.6%

