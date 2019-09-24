Markets
MRO

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Healthcare

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 2.6% loss. Within the sector, Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) and Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (Symbol: HP) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 6.7% and 6.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.7% on the day, and up 7.92% year-to-date. Marathon Oil Corp., meanwhile, is down 13.70% year-to-date, and Helmerich & Payne, Inc., is down 10.72% year-to-date. Combined, MRO and HP make up approximately 1.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 1.1% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Nektar Therapeutics (Symbol: NKTR) and Mylan NV (Symbol: MYL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.8% and 3.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.8% in midday trading, and up 6.26% on a year-to-date basis. Nektar Therapeutics, meanwhile, is down 42.93% year-to-date, and Mylan NV, is down 26.86% year-to-date. Combined, NKTR and MYL make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Stock Message Boards

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +1.2%
Consumer Products -0.2%
Financial -0.4%
Industrial -0.6%
Services -0.7%
Technology & Communications -1.0%
Materials -1.0%
Healthcare -1.1%
Energy -2.6%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRO HP XLE NKTR MYL

Other Topics

Stocks

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular