Markets
FANG

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Healthcare

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.4% loss. Within the sector, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 2.4% and 2.2%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.5% on the day, and up 40.71% year-to-date. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is up 21.99% year-to-date, and Baker Hughes Company is up 5.09% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and BKR make up approximately 3.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) and Universal Health Services, Inc. (Symbol: UHS) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.0% and 2.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is flat on the day in midday trading, and down 4.03% on a year-to-date basis. Moderna Inc, meanwhile, is down 33.14% year-to-date, and Universal Health Services, Inc., is down 15.53% year-to-date. Combined, MRNA and UHS make up approximately 1.4% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Stock Market Game

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Services +1.9%
Consumer Products +1.2%
Materials +0.9%
Financial +0.8%
Industrial +0.7%
Utilities +0.6%
Technology & Communications +0.3%
Healthcare -0.3%
Energy -0.4%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FANG BKR XLE MRNA UHS

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular