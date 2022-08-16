Tuesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.4% loss. Within the sector, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 2.4% and 2.2%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.5% on the day, and up 40.71% year-to-date. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is up 21.99% year-to-date, and Baker Hughes Company is up 5.09% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and BKR make up approximately 3.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) and Universal Health Services, Inc. (Symbol: UHS) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.0% and 2.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is flat on the day in midday trading, and down 4.03% on a year-to-date basis. Moderna Inc, meanwhile, is down 33.14% year-to-date, and Universal Health Services, Inc., is down 15.53% year-to-date. Combined, MRNA and UHS make up approximately 1.4% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +1.9% Consumer Products +1.2% Materials +0.9% Financial +0.8% Industrial +0.7% Utilities +0.6% Technology & Communications +0.3% Healthcare -0.3% Energy -0.4%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.