Tuesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Healthcare

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Energy sector, showing a 2.0% loss. Within that group, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.9% and 3.6%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.8% on the day, and up 27.12% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is up 23.21% year-to-date, and Occidental Petroleum Corp is up 98.83% year-to-date. Combined, APA and OXY make up approximately 5.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Catalent Inc (Symbol: CTLT) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.6% and 4.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.9% in midday trading, and down 7.58% on a year-to-date basis. Catalent Inc, meanwhile, is down 17.47% year-to-date, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, is down 19.86% year-to-date. Combined, CTLT and TMO make up approximately 4.8% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Consumer Products +1.2%
Services +1.1%
Materials +0.9%
Financial +0.7%
Industrial +0.7%
Utilities +0.1%
Technology & Communications -0.4%
Healthcare -0.6%
Energy -2.0%

