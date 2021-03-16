Markets
Tuesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Financial

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Energy sector, showing a 2.8% loss. Within that group, NOV Inc (Symbol: NOV) and Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 9.9% and 4.5%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 2.4% on the day, and up 36.36% year-to-date. NOV Inc, meanwhile, is up 11.14% year-to-date, and Marathon Oil Corp. is up 72.94% year-to-date. Combined, NOV and MRO make up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 1.3% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Unum Group (Symbol: UNM) and Lincoln National Corp. (Symbol: LNC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.7% and 3.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 1.1% in midday trading, and up 15.99% on a year-to-date basis. Unum Group, meanwhile, is up 22.23% year-to-date, and Lincoln National Corp. is up 23.00% year-to-date. Combined, UNM and LNC make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Stock Options Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Technology & Communications +0.2%
Utilities 0.0%
Services -0.4%
Healthcare -0.6%
Consumer Products -0.9%
Industrial -1.1%
Materials -1.2%
Financial -1.3%
Energy -2.8%

