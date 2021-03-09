Tuesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Financial

Markets
In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 2.2% loss. Within the sector, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and NOV Inc (Symbol: NOV) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.2% and 5.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.1% on the day, and up 38.37% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is up 54.90% year-to-date, and NOV Inc is up 17.70% year-to-date. Combined, APA and NOV make up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 0.2%. Among large Financial stocks, Citizens Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CFG) and KeyCorp (Symbol: KEY) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.0% and 2.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and up 16.01% on a year-to-date basis. Citizens Financial Group Inc , meanwhile, is up 25.45% year-to-date, and KeyCorp is up 26.72% year-to-date. Combined, CFG and KEY make up approximately 1.0% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Technology & Communications +3.5%
Healthcare +1.5%
Utilities +0.8%
Industrial +0.8%
Materials +0.8%
Consumer Products +0.7%
Services +0.7%
Financial +0.2%
Energy -2.2%

