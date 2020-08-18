Markets
Tuesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Financial

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.2% loss. Within that group, Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) and Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.6% and 3.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.2% on the day, and down 35.73% year-to-date. Hess Corp, meanwhile, is down 23.56% year-to-date, and Devon Energy Corp., is down 54.44% year-to-date. Combined, HES and DVN make up approximately 2.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG) and Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.9% and 3.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and down 18.76% on a year-to-date basis. Simon Property Group, Inc., meanwhile, is down 53.73% year-to-date, and Zions Bancorporation, N.A., is down 34.71% year-to-date. ZION makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Materials +0.2%
Consumer Products +0.1%
Technology & Communications -0.0%
Healthcare -0.1%
Industrial -0.1%
Services -0.3%
Utilities -0.5%
Financial -0.6%
Energy -1.2%

