Tuesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Financial

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Energy sector, showing a 2.3% loss. Within that group, TechnipFMC plc (Symbol: FTI) and Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 6.1% and 5.7%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.8% on the day, and down 36.98% year-to-date. TechnipFMC plc, meanwhile, is down 65.58% year-to-date, and Devon Energy Corp., is down 58.72% year-to-date. Combined, FTI and DVN make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 1.8% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Kimco Realty Corp (Symbol: KIM) and Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.0% and 4.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 1.6% in midday trading, and down 24.14% on a year-to-date basis. Kimco Realty Corp, meanwhile, is down 37.37% year-to-date, and Discover Financial Services, is down 41.68% year-to-date. DFS makes up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare -0.2% Consumer Products -0.4% Technology & Communications -0.5% Utilities -0.7% Services -0.8% Industrial -1.0% Materials -1.0% Financial -1.8% Energy -2.3%

