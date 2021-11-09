Tuesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Financial

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Energy sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Within that group, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.6% and 2.5%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.3% on the day, and up 58.99% year-to-date. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is up 134.40% year-to-date, and Occidental Petroleum Corp is up 93.21% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and OXY make up approximately 3.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) and Prudential Financial Inc (Symbol: PRU) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.0% and 2.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 1.2% in midday trading, and up 36.46% on a year-to-date basis. Wells Fargo & Co, meanwhile, is up 65.49% year-to-date, and Prudential Financial Inc is up 43.32% year-to-date. Combined, WFC and PRU make up approximately 3.8% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.4% Materials -0.0% Consumer Products -0.1% Services -0.1% Healthcare -0.3% Industrial -0.3% Technology & Communications -0.4% Financial -0.6% Energy -0.7%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.