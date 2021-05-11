Tuesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Consumer Products

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 2.0% loss. Within that group, Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) and Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 8.0% and 5.9%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 2.5% on the day, and up 39.45% year-to-date. Occidental Petroleum Corp, meanwhile, is up 41.57% year-to-date, and Pioneer Natural Resources Co is up 38.96% year-to-date. Combined, OXY and PXD make up approximately 6.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 1.7% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, HanesBrands Inc (Symbol: HBI) and Ralph Lauren Corp (Symbol: RL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 13.3% and 3.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.9% in midday trading, and up 4.13% on a year-to-date basis. HanesBrands Inc, meanwhile, is up 31.24% year-to-date, and Ralph Lauren Corp is up 28.04% year-to-date. Combined, HBI and RL make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications -0.1% Materials -0.4% Healthcare -0.9% Financial -1.4% Industrial -1.4% Utilities -1.5% Consumer Products -1.7% Services -1.7% Energy -2.0%

