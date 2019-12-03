Markets
Tuesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Consumer Products

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Energy sector, showing a 1.7% loss. Within that group, Apache Corp (Symbol: APA) and National Oilwell Varco Inc (Symbol: NOV) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 4.9% and 3.7%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.2% on the day, and up 4.29% year-to-date. Apache Corp, meanwhile, is down 25.43% year-to-date, and National Oilwell Varco Inc, is down 13.07% year-to-date. Combined, APA and NOV make up approximately 1.7% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 1.2% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR) and HanesBrands Inc (Symbol: HBI) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.6% and 4.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.7% in midday trading, and up 22.52% on a year-to-date basis. Tapestry Inc, meanwhile, is down 23.81% year-to-date, and HanesBrands Inc is up 20.95% year-to-date. Combined, TPR and HBI make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +0.5%
Healthcare -0.3%
Financial -0.9%
Technology & Communications -1.0%
Industrial -1.1%
Consumer Products -1.2%
Services -1.2%
Materials -1.2%
Energy -1.7%

