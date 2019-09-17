Tuesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Consumer Products

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Energy sector, showing a 2.4% loss. Within that group, Apache Corp (Symbol: APA) and Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 8.1% and 7.2%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.4% on the day, and up 10.48% year-to-date. Apache Corp, meanwhile, is up 2.48% year-to-date, and Marathon Oil Corp., is down 7.25% year-to-date. Combined, APA and MRO make up approximately 1.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, HanesBrands Inc (Symbol: HBI) and Ralph Lauren Corp (Symbol: RL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.9% and 4.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and up 19.11% on a year-to-date basis. HanesBrands Inc, meanwhile, is up 22.19% year-to-date, and Ralph Lauren Corp, is down 3.40% year-to-date. Combined, HBI and RL make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.6% Materials +0.3% Healthcare +0.1% Financial +0.1% Technology & Communications -0.1% Services -0.2% Industrial -0.2% Consumer Products -0.3% Energy -2.4%

