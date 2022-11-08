Tuesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Consumer Products

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Within the sector, Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA) and Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.6% and 2.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.5% on the day, and up 70.90% year-to-date. Coterra Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 60.79% year-to-date, and Marathon Oil Corp. is up 98.02% year-to-date. Combined, CTRA and MRO make up approximately 2.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, not showing much of a gain. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) and Newell Brands Inc (Symbol: NWL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.4% and 1.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 0.22% on a year-to-date basis. Tesla Inc, meanwhile, is down 45.42% year-to-date, and Newell Brands Inc, is down 37.84% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Materials +1.1% Utilities +0.6% Technology & Communications +0.6% Industrial +0.5% Financial +0.4% Services +0.1% Consumer Products -0.0% Healthcare -0.0% Energy -0.7%

