Tuesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Consumer Products

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Energy sector, showing a 1.8% loss. Within the sector, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.2% and 3.5%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.9% on the day, and up 23.32% year-to-date. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is up 15.60% year-to-date, and Coterra Energy Inc is up 17.84% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and CTRA make up approximately 3.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 0.6%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) and Cummins, Inc. (Symbol: CMI) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.1% and 1.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and up 1.43% on a year-to-date basis. General Motors Co, meanwhile, is down 15.30% year-to-date, and Cummins, Inc. is up 1.96% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Materials +1.6% Financial +1.2% Healthcare +1.1% Services +1.0% Industrial +1.0% Technology & Communications +0.9% Consumer Products +0.6% Utilities +0.6% Energy -1.8%

