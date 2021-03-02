Tuesday Sector Laggards: Education & Training Services, Semiconductors

In trading on Tuesday, education & training services shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Perdoceo Education, off about 6.8% and shares of Strategic Education down about 6.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are semiconductors shares, down on the day by about 1.9% as a group, led down by SPI, trading lower by about 6.2% and Enphase Energy, trading lower by about 6%.

