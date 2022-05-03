Markets
Tuesday Sector Laggards: Education & Training Services, Restaurants & Eateries

In trading on Tuesday, education & training services shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Chegg, down about 30% and shares of 2U down about 10.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are restaurants & eateries shares, down on the day by about 1.7% as a group, led down by Expedia Group, trading lower by about 13.8% and BJ's Restaurants, trading lower by about 6.3%.

