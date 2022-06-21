Markets
EDU

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Education & Training Services, Packaging & Containers

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Tuesday, education & training services shares were relative laggards, up on the day by about 0.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group, down about 7.2% and shares of Gaotu Techedu down about 6.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are packaging & containers shares, up on the day by about 0.6% as a group, led down by Westrock, trading lower by about 2.3% and International Paper, trading lower by about 1.6%.

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Education & Training Services, Packaging & Containers
VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: Education & Training Services, Packaging & Containers

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EDU GOTU WRK IP

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular