In trading on Tuesday, education & training services shares were relative laggards, up on the day by about 0.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group, down about 7.2% and shares of Gaotu Techedu down about 6.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are packaging & containers shares, up on the day by about 0.6% as a group, led down by Westrock, trading lower by about 2.3% and International Paper, trading lower by about 1.6%.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: Education & Training Services, Packaging & Containers

