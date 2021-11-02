Tuesday Sector Laggards: Education & Training Services, Agriculture & Farm Products

In trading on Tuesday, education & training services shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 6.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Chegg, down about 47.5% and shares of Grand Canyon Education down about 9.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are agriculture & farm products shares, down on the day by about 3.3% as a group, led down by S&W Seed, trading lower by about 10.7% and AppHarvest, trading lower by about 7.5%.

