Markets
CHGG

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Education & Training Services, Agriculture & Farm Products

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Tuesday, education & training services shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 6.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Chegg, down about 47.5% and shares of Grand Canyon Education down about 9.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are agriculture & farm products shares, down on the day by about 3.3% as a group, led down by S&W Seed, trading lower by about 10.7% and AppHarvest, trading lower by about 7.5%.

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Education & Training Services, Agriculture & Farm Products
VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: Education & Training Services, Agriculture & Farm Products

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CHGG LOPE SANW APPH

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular