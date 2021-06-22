Tuesday Sector Laggards: Drugs, Biotechnology Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, drugs shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Cassava Sciences, down about 9.4% and shares of Prometheus Biosciences down about 8.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are biotechnology shares, down on the day by about 1.7% as a group, led down by Portage Biotech, trading lower by about 10% and Outlook Therapeutics, trading lower by about 9.8%.

