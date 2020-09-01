Tuesday Sector Laggards: Drugs, Biotechnology Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, drugs shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, off about 13.3% and shares of Kindred Biosciences down about 12.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are biotechnology shares, down on the day by about 2% as a group, led down by I-mab, trading lower by about 14.7% and Unum Therapeutics, trading lower by about 12.9%.

