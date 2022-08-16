Markets
Tuesday Sector Laggards: Diagnostics, Medical Instruments & Supplies

In trading on Tuesday, diagnostics shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Lucira Health, off about 17.4% and shares of Invitae down about 12.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are medical instruments & supplies shares, down on the day by about 2.4% as a group, led down by IRIDEX, trading lower by about 14.6% and Sientra, trading lower by about 11.7%.

