Tuesday Sector Laggards: Diagnostics, Biotechnology Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, diagnostics shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Genetic Technologies, off about 10% and shares of Viemed Healthcare off about 6.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are biotechnology shares, down on the day by about 0.8% as a group, led down by Immunovant, trading lower by about 27.5% and Generation Bio, trading lower by about 7.6%.

