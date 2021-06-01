Markets
GENE

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Diagnostics, Biotechnology Stocks

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Tuesday, diagnostics shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Genetic Technologies, off about 10% and shares of Viemed Healthcare off about 6.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are biotechnology shares, down on the day by about 0.8% as a group, led down by Immunovant, trading lower by about 27.5% and Generation Bio, trading lower by about 7.6%.

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Diagnostics, Biotechnology Stocks
VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: Diagnostics, Biotechnology Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GENE VMD IMVT GBIO

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular