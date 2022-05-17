Markets
Tuesday Sector Laggards: Department Stores, Music & Electronics Stores

In trading on Tuesday, department stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Walmart, off about 9.5% and shares of Tuesday Morning off about 8.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are music & electronics stores shares, down on the day by about 0.4% as a group, led down by Weber, trading lower by about 4.9% and Best Buy, trading lower by about 2.8%.

