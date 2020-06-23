Markets
KTOS

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Defense, Specialty Retail Stocks

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Tuesday, defense shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, off about 2.3% and shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings off about 1.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are specialty retail shares, down on the day by about 1% as a group, led down by 1-800 Flowers.com, trading lower by about 5.9% and Overstock.com, trading lower by about 4.7%.

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Defense, Specialty Retail Stocks
VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: Defense, Specialty Retail Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KTOS AJRD FLWS OSTK

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular