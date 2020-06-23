Tuesday Sector Laggards: Defense, Specialty Retail Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, defense shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, off about 2.3% and shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings off about 1.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are specialty retail shares, down on the day by about 1% as a group, led down by 1-800 Flowers.com, trading lower by about 5.9% and Overstock.com, trading lower by about 4.7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.