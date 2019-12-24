Tuesday Sector Laggards: Defense, Construction Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, defense shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, off about 2.1% and shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries down about 0.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are construction shares, down on the day by about 0.4% as a group, led down by Fluor, trading lower by about 3.1% and MYR Group, trading lower by about 1.8%.

