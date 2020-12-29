Tuesday Sector Laggards: Consumer Services, Biotechnology Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, consumer services shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Monaker Group, down about 31.4% and shares of Xpresspa Group down about 8.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are biotechnology shares, down on the day by about 2.6% as a group, led down by Actinium Pharmaceuticals, trading lower by about 21.9% and Medicenna Therapeutics, trading lower by about 12.9%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.