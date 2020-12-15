Tuesday Sector Laggards: Consumer Products, Technology & Communications

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Consumer Products sector, up 1.1%. Within that group, Newell Brands Inc (Symbol: NWL) and Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 1.8% and 1.3%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 0.6% on the day, and up 27.99% year-to-date. Newell Brands Inc, meanwhile, is up 8.61% year-to-date, and Tyson Foods Inc, is down 22.46% year-to-date. Combined, NWL and TSN make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 1.1%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Salesforce.com Inc (Symbol: CRM) and Citrix Systems Inc (Symbol: CTXS) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.1% and 1.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 1.3% in midday trading, and up 38.80% on a year-to-date basis. Salesforce.com Inc, meanwhile, is up 34.55% year-to-date, and Citrix Systems Inc is up 15.96% year-to-date. Combined, CRM and CTXS make up approximately 2.6% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +2.1% Energy +2.1% Financial +1.7% Materials +1.7% Healthcare +1.5% Industrial +1.4% Services +1.3% Consumer Products +1.1% Technology & Communications +1.1%

