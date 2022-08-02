Tuesday Sector Laggards: Consumer Products, Materials

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Consumer Products companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.8% loss. Within that group, Molson Coors Beverage Co (Symbol: TAP) and Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 9.7% and 2.9%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is down 0.7% on the day, and up 0.58% year-to-date. Molson Coors Beverage Co, meanwhile, is up 17.97% year-to-date, and Tapestry Inc, is down 17.44% year-to-date. TAP makes up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Sealed Air Corp (Symbol: SEE) and Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Symbol: MHK) are the most notable, showing a loss of 8.1% and 2.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and down 13.93% on a year-to-date basis. Sealed Air Corp, meanwhile, is down 15.62% year-to-date, and Mohawk Industries, Inc., is down 32.95% year-to-date. SEE makes up approximately 1.0% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.4% Healthcare +0.2% Energy +0.2% Services +0.1% Technology & Communications -0.0% Industrial -0.1% Financial -0.3% Materials -0.5% Consumer Products -0.8%

