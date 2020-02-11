Tuesday Sector Laggards: Consumer Products, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Consumer Products companies are underperforming other sectors, not showing much of a gain. Within that group, Under Armour Inc (Symbol: UAA) and Under Armour Inc (Symbol: UA) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 18.1% and 16.4%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 0.1% on the day, and up 3.92% year-to-date. Under Armour Inc, meanwhile, is down 22.43% year-to-date, and Under Armour Inc, is down 20.93% year-to-date. Combined, UAA and UA make up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 0.1%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Wellcare Health Plans Inc (Symbol: WCG) and Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) are the most notable, showing a loss of 42.8% and 2.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and up 2.14% on a year-to-date basis. Wellcare Health Plans Inc, meanwhile, is up 5.97% year-to-date, and Biogen Inc is up 11.93% year-to-date. Combined, WCG and BIIB make up approximately 1.8% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.3% Materials +1.1% Technology & Communications +0.9% Industrial +0.7% Services +0.6% Financial +0.6% Utilities +0.5% Healthcare +0.1% Consumer Products 0.0%

