Tuesday Sector Laggards: Consumer Products, Financial

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Consumer Products stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Within the sector, Under Armour Inc (Symbol: UA) and Under Armour Inc (Symbol: UAA) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.7% and 3.6%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 0.7% on the day, and up 5.64% year-to-date. Under Armour Inc, meanwhile, is up 24.19% year-to-date, and Under Armour Inc is up 29.06% year-to-date. Combined, UA and UAA make up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Franklin Resources Inc (Symbol: BEN) and Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.1% and 3.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.7% in midday trading, and up 19.37% on a year-to-date basis. Franklin Resources Inc, meanwhile, is up 21.09% year-to-date, and Synchrony Financial is up 20.28% year-to-date. Combined, BEN and SYF make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Yield Charts

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +0.9%
Healthcare +0.2%
Technology & Communications -0.0%
Energy -0.0%
Services -0.3%
Materials -0.3%
Financial -0.5%
Industrial -0.5%
Consumer Products -0.6%

