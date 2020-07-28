Markets
FFIV

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Computer Peripherals, Biotechnology Stocks

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Tuesday, computer peripherals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of F5 Networks, off about 8.5% and shares of Xerox Holdings down about 3.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are biotechnology shares, down on the day by about 1.9% as a group, led down by Novan, trading lower by about 17.9% and VBI Vaccines, trading lower by about 16.1%.

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Computer Peripherals, Biotechnology Stocks
VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: Computer Peripherals, Biotechnology Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FFIV XRX NOVN VBIV

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular