Tuesday Sector Laggards: Computer Peripherals, Biotechnology Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, computer peripherals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of F5 Networks, off about 8.5% and shares of Xerox Holdings down about 3.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are biotechnology shares, down on the day by about 1.9% as a group, led down by Novan, trading lower by about 17.9% and VBI Vaccines, trading lower by about 16.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.