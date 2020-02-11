Tuesday Sector Laggards: Cigarettes & Tobacco, Textiles

In trading on Tuesday, cigarettes & tobacco shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Pyxus International, off about 26.5% and shares of Vector Group off about 1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are textiles shares, down on the day by about 1.3% as a group, led down by Under Armour trading lower by about 18.5%.

