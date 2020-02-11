Markets
PYX

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Cigarettes & Tobacco, Textiles

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Tuesday, cigarettes & tobacco shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Pyxus International, off about 26.5% and shares of Vector Group off about 1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are textiles shares, down on the day by about 1.3% as a group, led down by Under Armour trading lower by about 18.5%.

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Cigarettes & Tobacco, Textiles
VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: Cigarettes & Tobacco, Textiles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PYX VGR UAA

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular