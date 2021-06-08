Tuesday Sector Laggards: Cigarettes & Tobacco, Precious Metals

In trading on Tuesday, cigarettes & tobacco shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of 22nd Century Group, down about 6.3% and shares of Philip Morris International down about 1.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are precious metals shares, down on the day by about 1.5% as a group, led down by Hycroft Mining Holding, trading lower by about 8.1% and Comstock Mining, trading lower by about 6.1%.

