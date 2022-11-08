In trading on Tuesday, cigarettes & tobacco shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of 22nd Century Group, down about 14.1% and shares of Vector Group down about 1.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are oil & gas exploration & production shares, down on the day by about 1% as a group, led down by Obsidian Energy, trading lower by about 9.6% and Camber Energy, trading lower by about 7.3%.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: Cigarettes & Tobacco, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

