Tuesday Sector Laggards: Biotechnology, Water Utilities

In trading on Tuesday, biotechnology shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Theravance Biopharma (TBPH), off about 31.2% and shares of Polarityte (PTE) off about 14.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are water utilities shares, down on the day by about 0.6% as a group, led down by American Water Works Company (AWK), trading lower by about 1.5% and Essential Utilities (WTRG), trading lower by about 1.1%.

