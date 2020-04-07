Tuesday Sector Laggards: Biotechnology, Shipping Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, biotechnology shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, down about 10.9% and shares of Vir Biotechnology off about 10.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are shipping shares, up on the day by about 0.1% as a group, led down by Seacor Marine Holdings, trading lower by about 9.2% and Ardmore Shipping, trading lower by about 5.6%.

