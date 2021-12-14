Markets
Tuesday Sector Laggards: Biotechnology, Shipping Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, biotechnology shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Adagio Therapeutics, off about 80.1% and shares of Cabaletta Bio off about 71.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are shipping shares, down on the day by about 2.9% as a group, led down by Navios Maritime Holdings, trading lower by about 21.9% and Eagle Bulk Shipping, trading lower by about 4.3%.

