Tuesday Sector Laggards: Biotechnology, Medical Instruments & Supplies

In trading on Tuesday, biotechnology shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Qiagen (QGEN), down about 20.4% and shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC) off about 9.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are medical instruments & supplies shares, down on the day by about 2.3% as a group, led down by SmileDirectClub (SDC), trading lower by about 10.2% and Apollo Endosurgery (APEN), trading lower by about 9.7%.

