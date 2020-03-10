Markets
Tuesday Sector Laggards: Biotechnology, General Contractors & Builders

In trading on Tuesday, biotechnology shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Vaxart, off about 26.4% and shares of VIR Biotechnology off about 26.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are general contractors & builders shares, down on the day by about 2.6% as a group, led down by Hovnanian Enterprises, trading lower by about 15% and Cavco Industries, trading lower by about 5.2%.

