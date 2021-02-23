Markets
Tuesday Sector Laggards: Biotechnology, Drugs

In trading on Tuesday, biotechnology shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 5.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Novan, down about 18.3% and shares of Advaxis off about 17.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are drugs shares, down on the day by about 4.9% as a group, led down by Vaccinex, trading lower by about 18.8% and Jaguar Health, trading lower by about 18.2%.

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

