Tuesday Sector Laggards: Biotechnology, Drugs

In trading on Tuesday, biotechnology shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 5.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Novan, down about 18.3% and shares of Advaxis off about 17.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are drugs shares, down on the day by about 4.9% as a group, led down by Vaccinex, trading lower by about 18.8% and Jaguar Health, trading lower by about 18.2%.

